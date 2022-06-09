COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Deal on a Knife-Edge

(SciDevNet) – Proposals under discussion at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines are hanging in the balance as vaccine equity campaigners call for the draft document to be torn up. The Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver was intended to allow COVID-19 vaccines to be manufactured in developing countries without infringing patents held by big pharmaceutical companies, mostly in the global North. (Read More)