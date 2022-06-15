Cost of Brand-Name Epilepsy Drugs Nearly Triples in 8 Years, Study Says

(UPI) – Researchers found the cost of a one-year’s pill supply of brand-name epilepsy drugs skyrocketed by 277% from 2010 to 2018 — from roughly $2,800 a year between 2008 and 2010 to about $10,700 a year by 2018. By contrast, the cost of a one-year’s pill supply of generic drugs for epilepsy decreased by 42% over the same period, says the study published in Wednesday’s online edition of Neurology, the journal of the American Neurology Association. (Read More)