Another Alzheimer’s Drug Disappoints

(Axios) – Hopes for new Alzheimer’s drugs took another disappointing turn Thursday, when Roche said an antibody therapy in a long-running trial didn’t help people with a rare genetic condition that causes early-onset Alzheimer’s. The big picture: The news comes just weeks after the crash of Biogen’s heavily touted Aduhelm — another Alzheimer’s drug that targets a brain plaque called amyloid thought to contribute to the condition. (Read More)