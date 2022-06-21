Buying From Mark Cuban’s Pharmacy Could Save Medicare Billions, Study Says

(Wall Street Journal) – Medicare’s prescription-drug program could save billions of dollars annually if it purchased generic acid-reflux, cancer and other drugs from a new pharmacy backed by investor Mark Cuban, according to Harvard Medical School researchers. Mr. Cuban, the billionaire internet entrepreneur and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, launched his pharmacy in January with an eye toward disrupting the $365 billion U.S. prescription-drug market by sidestepping health-insurers and selling commonly used generic medicines directly to consumers with a transparent, fixed-rate markup pricing model. (Read More)