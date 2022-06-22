Moderna to Build UK’s First mRNA Vaccine Research and Manufacturing Centre

(The Guardian) – The Boston-based biotech Moderna is to build the UK’s first research and manufacturing centre dedicated to the development of mRNA vaccines against new Covid variants and other respiratory illnesses, in an effort to improve readiness for future pandemics. Under a £1bn deal with the UK government, construction of the new centre – Moderna’s first facility in Britain – could begin later this year and is expected to start producing the first shots in 2025. The government has committed to buying Moderna’s vaccines for the next decade. (Read More)