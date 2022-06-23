What Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 Variants Mean for the Pandemic

(Nature) – Like a Hollywood franchise that churns out sequel after mind-numbing sequel, Omicron is back. Mere weeks after the variant’s BA.2 lineage caused surges globally, two more Omicron spin-offs are on the rise worldwide. First spotted by scientists in South Africa in April and linked to a subsequent rise in cases there, BA.4 and BA.5 are the newest members of Omicron’s growing family of coronavirus subvariants. They have been detected in dozens of countries worldwide. (Read More)