EU Regulator Authorizes COVID Shot Made by France’s Valneva

(ABC News) – The European Medicines Agency said Thursday it is recommending the authorization of the coronavirus vaccine made by French pharmaceutical Valneva, making it the sixth shot given the green light in Europe. The EU drug regulator said in a statement that it had cleared Valneva's two-dose vaccine for people aged 18 to 50. The main study used to assess Valneva's vaccine was research in about 3,000 people aged 30 and over; scientists compared it to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.