Where’s the Next Generation of COVID-19 Shots?

(The Verge) – On June 28th, an FDA committee will meet to discuss whether and how future booster doses of vaccines might specifically target emerging variants of the virus. Like the seasonal flu shot, the next vaccines may at some point protect against whatever version of the virus is going to be circulating in a particular year. At the same time, other scientists are looking into ways of making the protection from any booster shot last longer. Longer-term, COVID-19 vaccines might be very different from current shots, using different technology and protecting against viruses that don’t even exist yet. Some might not be shots but nasal sprays, which might be able to prevent even mild infections. (Read More)