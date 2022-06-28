FDA Advisers Recommend Updating COVID Booster Shots for Fall

(Associated Press) – Some U.S. adults are a step closer to getting updated COVID-19 boosters this fall, as government advisers voted Tuesday that it’s time to tweak shots to better match the most recent virus variants. The Food and Drug Administration will have to decide the exact recipe but expect a combination shot that adds protection against a version of the super-contagious omicron variant to the original vaccine. (Read More)