Pfizer Seeks FDA’s Full Approval for Paxlovid Covid-19 Pill

(Wall Street Journal) – Pfizer Inc. has asked the Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval of its Covid-19 antiviral pill, a step toward allowing the drugmaker to sell the drug commercially. Pfizer said Thursday that it had filed the submission. The FDA typically has 60 days to accept the application and up to 10 months to conduct a review before issuing a decision. To date, Pfizer has been selling the drug, called Paxlovid, to the federal government under an authorization for emergency use. The federal government has then been directing the pills’ distribution. (Read More)