COVID-19 Variant Boosters Won’t Need New Clinical Trials for Clearance, FDA Says

(The Verge) – COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers won’t need to conduct new clinical trials as they develop booster shots targeting the most recent variants of the virus, a Food and Drug Administration official told Reuters. The agency will use clinical trials of variant-specific boosters developed earlier in the pandemic, manufacturing data, and animal studies to evaluate the shots. (Read More)