New Dementia Prevention Method May Be Behavioral, Not Prescribed

(New York Times) – Dementia cases are climbing along with an aging world population, and yet another much-anticipated Alzheimer's medication, crenezumab, has proved ineffective in clinical trials — the latest of many disappointments. Public health experts and researchers argue that it is past time to turn our attention to a different approach — focusing on eliminating a dozen or so already known risk factors, like untreated high blood pressure, hearing loss and smoking, rather than on an exorbitantly priced, whiz-bang new drug.