Doctors Are Clamoring for More Clarity on Paxlovid Prescribing Amid Covid-19 Rebound Concerns

(STAT News) – Six months after regulators issued an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid, physicians say they still have significant questions about prescribing guidelines for the leading treatment for high-risk Covid patients. STAT spoke with providers who said they and their colleagues aren’t on the same page about when to prescribe Paxlovid or the criteria that separates those who need it from those who do not. (Read More)