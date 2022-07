U.S. Tells Pharmacists Not to Withhold Pills That Can Cause Abortion

(New York Times) – In four pages of guidance, the federal Department of Health and Human Services ticked off a series of conditions — including miscarriage, stomach ulcers and ectopic pregnancy — that are commonly treated with drugs that can induce abortion. It warned that failing to dispense such pills “may be discriminating” on the basis of sex or disability. (Read More)