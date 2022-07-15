FDA Delays Approval Decision on Cancer Drug from China

(Wall Street Journal) – The Food and Drug Administration delayed a decision on a proposed new esophageal-cancer treatment from Novartis AG and BeiGene Ltd. until the agency can complete inspections in China that have been delayed by Covid-19-related travel restrictions, the companies said. The drug, tislelizumab, was initially developed by BeiGene, a company with Chinese operations that is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. BeiGene first tested the drug in cancer patients in China, and the company has manufacturing operations there. (Read More)