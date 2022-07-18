Abortion Pill Demand Soaring Following Roe’s Demise

(Axios) – Demand for abortion pills is soaring following last month’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, even as states move to ban or restrict access. The big picture: Even before Roe’s fall, almost half of U.S. states had laws in place that made it illegal to access pills via mail. Without federal protections on abortion, more states could implement further restrictions and attempt to make it impossible for people to get the medication. (Read More)