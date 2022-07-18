Health Care’s High Rollers: As the Pandemic Raged, CEOs’ Earnings Surged

(STAT News) – Although $4.5 billion is only 0.1% of the $4.3 trillion U.S. health care economy, it still represents a vast amount of wealth for a small class of executives that wields enormous control and influence over the health care system. The lavish pay packages — which have swollen over time, as profits and stock prices have soared — tower above the average annual household income of around $67,000, as well as the relatively high salaries of health care’s rank and file. And while more than 100 CEOs collected eight-figure paydays last year, the health care system pushed millions of people into medical debt, spurred patients to ration medications, and devoured more of everyone’s paychecks. (Read More)

