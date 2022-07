Amid Flood of Alzheimer’s Research, Questionable Conduct Persists

(UPI) – A probe by a prestigious science journal, published Thursday, raises questions about the integrity of some Alzheimer’s disease research, including scientific evidence that helped launch an investigational drug into large, ongoing clinical trials. The probe, which examined research into Cassava Sciences’ lead Alzheimer’s drug candidate, simufilam, was published in the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s peer-reviewed academic journal, Science. (Read More)