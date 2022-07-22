Novavax’s Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Shipped for Use in U.S.

(New York Times) – Novavax Inc. has shipped 3.2 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to federal distribution centers, allowing people to start receiving the shots as soon as Monday, the company said. The doses will be available to people who haven’t yet been vaccinated against the virus following authorization by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month and an endorsement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday. (Read More)