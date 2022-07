Taking an Antibiotic After Sex Could Help Curb Three Common STDs

(Science) – A new study has shown that taking a single dose of a widely used, cheap antibiotic within 3 days after condomless sex can help prevent chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea, three sexually transmitted infections (STIs, also referred to as sexually transmitted diseases or STDs) that have soared in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere over the past 2 decades. (Read More)