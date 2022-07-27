Teva Agrees to Settle Opioid Lawsuit for as Much as $4.25 Billion

(Wall Street Journal) – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said it reached a national settlement agreement worth up to $4.25 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits over its alleged role in the opioid crisis. The proposed settlement is the latest move by a company seeking to resolve the costly litigation. Under the terms, the Israeli generic drugmaker said Tuesday it would pay more than $3 billion over the next 13 years to states and local governments, plus another $100 million to Native American tribes over the period. (Read More)