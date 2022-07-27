J&J Says It Regrets Injecting Prisoners with Asbestos, But Such Experiments Were ‘Widely Accepted’ at the Time

(Fierce Pharma) – As Johnson & Johnson continues to defend its case in lawsuits over talc’s potential to cause cancer, startling research from the product’s past has come to light. Back in 1971, Johnson & Johnson funded a study that injected 10 Pennsylvania prisoners with asbestos, newly unsealed court documents show, as first reported by Bloomberg. J&J wanted to compare the minerals’ effect on the inmates’ skin versus talc, which is a key ingredient in the company’s popular baby powder. (Read More)