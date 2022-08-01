After Receiving Millions in Drug Company Payments, Pain Doctor Settles Federal Kickback Allegations

(ProPublica) – Nevertheless, companies continued to pay Sacks large sums. From 2015 to 2021, he received more than $2 million from companies to speak and consult on their behalf, including spending on travel and meals, federal data shows. But last month — 12 years since we first wrote about him — Sacks’ puzzling role as one of the drugmakers’ chosen pain doctors took a different turn: Federal prosecutors allege he’d been paid to prescribe. (Read More)