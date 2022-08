How Companies Are Shaking Up How We Pay for Old Drugs

(Axios) – Starting today, prostate cancer patients taking a prescription drug called abiraterone will pay what could be thousands of dollars less a month for a generic version from a company called CivicaScript. Why it matters: It’s the first drug to be manufactured and sold by CivicaScript — a subsidiary of the hospital-owned nonprofit Civica Rx that’s trying to reshape the economics of drug development. (Read More)