Exclusive: Over 1 Million Courses of Paxlovid Prescribed in One Month for First Time

(Axios) – July marked the first month that more than 1 million courses of Pfizer’s COVID antiviral Paxlovid were prescribed, according to Biden administration figures provided to Axios. The big picture: There were 1.26 million courses dispensed last month, a 37% increase over June. Additionally, more Paxlovid was dispensed in the month of July than that prescribed from January through May combined, per the Department of Health and Human Services. (Read More)