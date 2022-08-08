Gabapentin’s Link to Fatal Drug Overdoses Draws Concern

(UPI) – Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new label warnings about the risk of serious breathing difficulties that could lead to death in people using gabapentin’s class of drugs in combination with opioid pain medicines. (Read More)