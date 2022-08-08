COVID-19 Vaccines Induce Better Long-Term Immunity than Infection

(The Scientist) – Crotty’s experiments revealed some striking results. When compared to samples from primary infections, all vaccines were just as, if not more, effective in inducing a SARS-CoV-2-specific long-term immune response that lasted up to six months. By analyzing the presence of memory B and T cells and measuring their response to in vitro SARS-CoV-2 infection, the researchers found that mRNA vaccines are just as effective as the traditional protein-based vaccination methods. They also found some notable differences between the vaccine types. (Read More)