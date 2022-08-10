Everything You Need to Know About Paxlovid

(Wired) – Paxlovid became the world’s first oral Covid antiviral when it was authorized for use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency back in December 2021. With regulators green-lighting the drug less than a year after the first person received it in clinical trials, it has been described as the fastest drug-development project in history. Since then, Paxlovid has been approved by the European Medicines Agency, and the United Nations struck a deal with manufacturers to produce a generic version of it so that millions of doses can be supplied to low- and middle-income countries, beginning in April 2022. (Read More)