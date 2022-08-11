COVID Rebound Is Surprisingly Common–Even Without Paxlovid

(Nature) – After the game-changing COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid began to be used in late 2021, researchers noticed a perplexing trend. In some people taking the drug, symptoms and detectable virus vanish, only to mysteriously return days later. After months of grasping at straws, scientists are beginning to make some headway in understanding ‘Paxlovid rebound’. Two recent studies suggest that it is surprisingly common for SARS-CoV-2 to return in untreated cases of COVID-19, while hinting that the virus’s comeback is fiercer and more common in people who take Paxlovid. (Read More)