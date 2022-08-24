240 Million Americans Will Likely Be Eligible for Omicron-Specific Vaccine Boosters After Labor Day

(Quartz) – Americans 12 and older may soon become eligible for yet another covid booster. Both Pfizer and Moderna have requested authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new round of covid shots, this time targeted specifically against the omicron variant, which is now responsible for more than 90% of cases in the country. Pfizer has requested authorization for boosters for everyone age 12 or older, or about 240 million people, while Moderna's request is for all adults ages 18 and up, or 200 million people.