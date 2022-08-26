WHO Approves Africa’s First Locally-Made Malaria Drug for Pregnant Women and Children

(Quartz) – Vaccine nationalism during the covid-19 pandemic resulted in advocacy for local vaccine manufacturing in Africa. Malaria—one of the leading causes of death among young children in Africa—is one disease that stands to benefit from advocacy efforts. Yesterday, Kenyan drugmaker, Universal Corporation Ltd (UCL) became the first African manufacturer to be awarded World Health Organization (WHO) quality assurance certification (pre-qualification) for an antimalarial drug used to prevent infection in pregnant women and children. UCL will begin to manufacture sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine, a medicine it markets as Wiwal. (Read More)