How to Get Heart Patients to Take Their Pills? Give Them Just One.

(New York Times) – Heart disease kills more people than any other condition, but despite advances in treatment and prevention, patients often do not stick to their medication regimens. Now researchers may have found a solution: a so-called polypill that combines three drugs needed to prevent cardiovascular trouble. In what is apparently the largest and longest randomized controlled trial of this approach, patients who were prescribed a polypill within six months of a heart attack were more likely to keep taking their drugs and had significantly fewer cardiovascular events, compared with those receiving the usual assortment of pills. The participants also experienced one-third fewer cardiovascular deaths, although their overall risk of death from all causes was not significantly changed. (Read More)