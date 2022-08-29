Omicron Booster Shots Are Right Around the Corner

(Axios) – The first updated coronavirus vaccines — and likely the last one purchased by Uncle Sam — are about to become available across the U.S. and will ideally provide more targeted protection against the dominant strain that’s circulating. Why it matters: Although COVID and its risks have become a routine part of life for most Americans, the virus is still killing around 400 Americans a day. Staying up to date on vaccines could minimize these deaths. (Read More)