Scoop: COVID Vaccine Pill Maker Posts Positive Phase 2 Results

(Axios) – San Francisco-based biotech Vaxart, an underdog in the COVID response that’s developing a vaccine that would be delivered in a pill, is reporting promising Phase 2 clinical trial data today, the company told Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The two-dose vaccine candidate was “safe and well-tolerated” and produced immune responses against the wild strain of the virus, as well as subsequent strains including Omicron, officials said. (Read More)