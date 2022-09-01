Pandemic Telehealth Reforms Increased Access to Opioid-Use Disorder Meds

(Axios) – Pandemic-era reforms allowed more Medicare beneficiaries to use telehealth to obtain opioid-use disorder drugs, stay in treatment and avoid overdoses, a new JAMA Psychiatry study found. Why it matters: The vast majority of people who need treatment for a substance-use disorder don’t get it, and the researchers fear the addiction crisis could worsen if COVID-19 allowances on telehealth and prescribing aren’t made permanent. (Read More)