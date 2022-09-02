Abortion Pill: Why Japanese Women Will Need Their Partner’s Consent to Get a Tablet

(BBC) – While debate still rages in the US over the repeal of Roe v Wade, a much less noisy argument is unfolding in Japan over the legalisation of so-called medically induced abortions. In May, a senior health ministry official told parliament it was finally set to approve an abortion pill manufactured by British pharmaceutical company Linepharma International. But he also said that women will still need to “gain the consent of their partner” before the pills can be administered – a stipulation pro-choice campaigners have called patriarchal and outdated. (Read More)