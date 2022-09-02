FDA Authorizes Omicron-Targeted Booster Shots

(Medpage) – The FDA on Wednesday authorized bivalent COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the original strain along with the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. In an amendment to the emergency use authorizations (EUAs), both shots can be administered starting 2 months following a primary vaccination series or prior booster — in people 12 and up for Pfizer’s shot and in people 18 and up for Moderna’s vaccine. (Read More)