Study Raises Concerns About the Effectiveness of the Monkeypox Vaccine

(STAT News) – A new study is raising concerns about the effectiveness of the monkeypox vaccine being used in the United States and other parts of the world. The work, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that two doses of the vaccine induced relatively low levels of neutralizing antibodies against the monkeypox virus, and those antibodies had poor neutralizing capacity. (Read More)