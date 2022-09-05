ADHD Specialists Worry Stimulant Drugs Are Overprescribed, Push for Treatment Guidelines

(Wall Street Journal) – A group of specialists in attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder plan to create the first U.S. guidelines for diagnosing and treating the condition in adults, partly due to the proliferation of telehealth companies that they worry are prescribing stimulant medications irresponsibly. Led by the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders, the effort is motivated in part by growing demand for ADHD treatment and medication, particularly during the pandemic when more mental-health care has been taking place online, members say. (Read More)