Telehealth Made America’s ADHD Crisis Worse

(Quartz) – Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is an American disease: Out of the estimated 85 million people diagnosed with it in the world, 42% are American. About 11% of people in the US (pdf), and up to 20% of American adolescents are diagnosed with it, compared to 5% of the populations of Europe, China, or Brazil. There are many reasons behind this discrepancy. In order to be diagnosed in Europe, for instance, a patient needs to show more symptoms (pdf), making it three times more likely people will fit the diagnosis in the US. The US also makes up more than 80% (pdf) of the global ADHD medication market, and growth has been steady for many years.