New Covid Boosters Look a Lot Like the Old Ones. Doctors Worry That Could Lead to Errors.

(NBC News) – As updated Covid booster shots roll out across the nation, many experts are raising an eyebrow — and perhaps squinting at the label. That’s because the new doses come in capped vials that look strikingly similar to the old ones. It’s a design decision, experts say, that could result in some people mistakenly receiving the wrong dose. (Read More)