U.S. Plans Shift to Annual Covid Shots as New Boosters Roll Out

(Wall Street Journal) – U.S. health authorities plan to recommend that people get Covid-19 boosters once a year, starting with the new shots now rolling out, a shift from their current practice of issuing new advice every several months.The annual cadence would be similar to that of flu shots, White House officials said Tuesday, though elderly people and those with weakened immune systems may need more frequent inoculations. (Read More)