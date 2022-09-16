Vax Protection Fades Fast Against BA.4/5-Related Hospitalizations

(Medpage Today) – Vaccine protection against hospitalization from the latest Omicron subvariants deteriorates rapidly, even after a third dose, new data from South Africa indicated, suggesting that annual boosters might not cut it for high-risk people. With the primary two-dose series of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, effectiveness against BA.4/5-related hospitalization slipped from 47.4% after 3-4 months (95% CI 19.9-65.5) to just 19.3% at 9 months and beyond (95% CI 6.3-30.5), according to Glenda Gray, MBBCh, of the South African Medical Research Council in Cape Town, and co-authors, writing in a correspondence to the New England Journal of Medicine. (Read More)