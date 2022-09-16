The Meth Crisis Is Worse Than Ever, But New Treatments Might Be Around the Corner

(STAT News) – The new treatment has shown anecdotal promise in a pair of Phase 2 clinical trials being conducted at a handful of emergency rooms across the country, including Everett, a small city roughly 25 miles north of Seattle where the methamphetamine crisis has hit hard. The monoclonal antibodies are just one of several promising new approaches to treating meth addiction. In another recent trial, researchers found that a combination of two drugs helped roughly 1 in 8 patients reduce methamphetamine use. Neither drug was developed to treat patients who use meth: One, naltrexone, is used to treat alcohol or opioid addiction, and the other, bupropion, is used as an antidepressant and to help people trying to quit smoking. (Read More)