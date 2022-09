FDA Seems Poised to Approve a New Drug for ALS, but Does It Work?

(NPR) – The Food and Drug Administration is likely to approve a controversial new drug for ALS by the end of the month. But it’s still not clear whether the drug, called AMX0035, truly helps people with ALS, a rare and fatal neurological disorder that eventually leaves a person unable to walk, talk, swallow and breathe. (Read More)