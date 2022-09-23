Some Who Rushed to Covid-19 Vaccine Hold Off on Boosters

(Wall Street Journal) – Health authorities encouraging retooled Covid-19 boosters are facing resistance from an unlikely corner: people who had embraced vaccines earlier in the pandemic. The authorities have expressed hope that sluggish booster rates would pick up as people seek the reformulated shots, which target the latest versions of Omicron. Yet in a measure of fatigue with Covid-19 vaccinations, some people who had flocked to doses are holding off, saying they aren’t convinced another shot is worth it even to potentially improve protection against a changing virus. (Read More)