China Gets Its First mRNA Vaccine Approval–in Indonesia

(New York Times) – A Chinese Covid-19 vaccine based on mRNA technology has received government approval for the first time — but not in China. The shot, developed by Walvax Biotechnology, Suzhou Abogen Biosciences and the Chinese military, was cleared this week by Indonesia for emergency use, handing China a long-sought victory in the development of a homegrown vaccine using mRNA at a politically sensitive moment for the ruling Communist Party. (Read More)