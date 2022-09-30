North Korea Launches Mass Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign

(Wall Street Journal) – North Korea has begun a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign in its border areas, according to South Korea’s spy agency, becoming one of the world’s final countries to embark on such a national rollout. North Korea and Eritrea, in east Africa, were the only remaining countries that hadn’t started widespread vaccination distribution, the World Health Organization has said. After rejecting millions of doses from other countries last year, North Korea admitted to its first nationwide Covid-19 outbreak in May and declared victory in August. (Read More)