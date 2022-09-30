Amylyx’s ALS Drug Is Approved by the FDA

(Wall Street Journal) – In making its decision, the FDA was forced to juggle the patients’ demand for new treatments with the concerns of staff and some neuroscience experts about whether testing demonstrated Relyvrio truly works. The agency also faced pressure to approve from patient-advocacy groups including the ALS Association, which contributed $2.2 million raised from the 2014 ice-bucket challenge to Relyvrio’s development. (Read More)