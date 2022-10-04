At Long Last, Can Malaria Be Eradicated?

(New York Times) – In Nyalenda, the poor community in Kisumu, Kenya, where Ms. Abdullah lives, malaria is endemic and ubiquitous. Some of her friends developed meningitis after becoming infected; one died. “Malaria has really tormented us as a country,” she said. There are tens of millions of horror stories like Ms. Abdullah’s, handed down from generation to generation. But now change is in the air: Malaria is the rare global health scourge about which experts are sanguine — so much so that some have begun to talk about eradicating the disease. (Read More)